Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $414.39 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

