Rotten (ROT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 72.4% higher against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $1.01 million worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.05073573 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 24,279,610 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

Rotten can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

