Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RY. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fundamental Research started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.16. 783,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,968. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 56,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 719,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,275,000 after buying an additional 48,728 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.