Royal Bank of Canada Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.65.

Elastic stock opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.87. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $832,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,738,538.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock worth $110,543,589. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Elastic by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Elastic by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

