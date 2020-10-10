Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

