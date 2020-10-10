Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,688,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,349.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,277,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

