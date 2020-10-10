Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 817.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

