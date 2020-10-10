RVW Wealth LLC Sells 29 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1,646.25 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,203.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,751.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

