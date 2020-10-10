Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.
OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,845. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.89. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Rwe Ag Sp
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
