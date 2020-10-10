Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Ryanair to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 549,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,486,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.7% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 186.9% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 171,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

