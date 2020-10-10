S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.10 ($35.41).

Shares of S&T stock opened at €19.46 ($22.89) on Tuesday. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a fifty-two week high of €26.18 ($30.80). The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.85.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

