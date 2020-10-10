Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. 7,787,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,905,207. Sabre has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

