Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SACH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Sachem Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SACH opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

