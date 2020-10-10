Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.62.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $143.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.43. Saia has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saia by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,566 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

