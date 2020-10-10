Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.