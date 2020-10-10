Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Shares of SALM stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.62.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $52.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $31,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $21,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salem Media Group (SALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.