Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period.

SAND traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,301. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

