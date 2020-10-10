Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.94 ($55.23).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €48.18 ($56.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.50.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

