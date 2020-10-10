SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. SBI has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $26.01.
SBI Company Profile
