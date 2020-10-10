SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:SBHGF opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. SBI has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

