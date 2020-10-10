Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.90. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scholastic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scholastic by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.