Scotiabank Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$16.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STLC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cormark restated a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.64. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$3.24 and a 1 year high of C$13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

