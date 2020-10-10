SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Reaches $0.0007

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $16,184.30 and approximately $132.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

