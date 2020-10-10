SDL (LON:SDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $533.19

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $533.19 and traded as high as $692.00. SDL shares last traded at $680.76, with a volume of 260,229 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SDL to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 697.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 534.52. The company has a market cap of $593.51 million and a P/E ratio of 29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

