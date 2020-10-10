SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $533.19

SDL plc (LON:SDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $533.19 and traded as high as $692.00. SDL shares last traded at $680.76, with a volume of 260,229 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised SDL to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $593.51 million and a P/E ratio of 29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 697.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 534.52.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

