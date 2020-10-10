SEA (NYSE:SE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.09.

SE opened at $172.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.57. SEA has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,695,875 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,049,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,825 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $151,608,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $77,039,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,344.8% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 569,153 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 545,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

