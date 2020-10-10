Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

