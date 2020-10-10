SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 99.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 4.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.