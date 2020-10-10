SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

