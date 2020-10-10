SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

SEIC opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SEI Investments by 31.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in SEI Investments by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

