SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

