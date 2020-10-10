Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Select Bancorp stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Select Bancorp has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 692.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,632 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.