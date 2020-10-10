Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.84

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $22.35. Select Medical shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 361,445 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $64,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 946.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

