Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $76.16.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $720,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: Bar Chart

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.