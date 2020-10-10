SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.02. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 6,558 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 75,000.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.