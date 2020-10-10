Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 50,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

