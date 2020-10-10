ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) vs. GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) Critical Contrast

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GrubHub and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub -7.10% -3.66% -2.21% ServiceSource International -8.85% -8.76% -4.52%

GrubHub has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of GrubHub shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GrubHub shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GrubHub and ServiceSource International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub 3 24 2 0 1.97 ServiceSource International 0 0 1 0 3.00

GrubHub currently has a consensus target price of $53.33, indicating a potential downside of 28.41%. ServiceSource International has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given ServiceSource International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than GrubHub.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrubHub and ServiceSource International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub $1.31 billion 5.24 -$18.57 million $0.16 465.63 ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.65 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -16.33

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GrubHub beats ServiceSource International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

