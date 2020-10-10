Sesen Bio’s (SESN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

