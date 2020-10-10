Sesen Bio’s (SESN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $152.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
