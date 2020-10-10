Sessia (KICKS) Price Hits $0.0886 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a total market cap of $615,039.90 and approximately $902,003.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sessia has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.78 or 0.05073573 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,944,076 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

