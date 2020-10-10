Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Receives GBX 579 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 579 ($7.57).

SHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price (down previously from GBX 915 ($11.96)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 487 ($6.36) to GBX 418 ($5.46) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

SHB stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 529 ($6.91). The company had a trading volume of 425,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,397. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($12.97). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 555.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

