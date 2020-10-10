Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.72. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

