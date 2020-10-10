Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Receives $675.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $679.00.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $698.40. 452,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $725.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $689.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

