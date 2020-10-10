Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $61.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $58.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $4,278,305.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,362 shares of company stock worth $55,140,165 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

SWAV traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.31. 419,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,495. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 13.58. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $79.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.