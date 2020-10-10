Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCVL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $36.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.46 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $371,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,434.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $51,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock worth $2,393,768 over the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 150.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth about $1,575,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

