Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 23.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $235,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $26.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,096.00. 1,127,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,379. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,796.69, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $989.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,016.89.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

