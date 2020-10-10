SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of SI-Bone stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. On average, analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $58,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $83,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,207 shares of company stock worth $3,594,211 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter valued at $16,507,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SI-Bone by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-Bone by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SI-Bone by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 182,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

