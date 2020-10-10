Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SMMNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,259. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

