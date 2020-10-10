Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $131.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.66. 436,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,698. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

