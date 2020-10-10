Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.33.

SBNY stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $217,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

