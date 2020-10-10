Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of SFNC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,335.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 270,980 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

