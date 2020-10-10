Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
SLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Shares of SLP stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,587,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,153 shares in the company, valued at $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 100.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.