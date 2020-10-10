Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.19.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,587,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,779,153 shares in the company, valued at $316,045,387.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Simulations Plus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 111.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 100.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

